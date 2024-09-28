2024 UFV St’elt’elawtexw: A Celebration of Community Awards (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The second annual St’elt’elawtexw: a Celebration of Community, brings together members of the university community and guests from throughout the Fraser Valley. A signature initiative led by the Vice-President Community Engagement (VPCE) Portfolio, this program serves as a unique celebration of – and with – the vibrant community that is at the heart of UFV.

This Celebration of Community was held at the Agriculture Centre of Excellence, located at the Canada Education Park Chilliwack campus, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

VP of Community Engagement, Susan Mide Kiss was the MC.

Among the accolades were recognition of former UFV alimni and their financial and personal contributions to continuing education at the Campus.

UFV Grad, Raylene Mumford of the Free Store, which aids Indigenous elders with food and supplies, was presented with the Betty Urquhart Award.