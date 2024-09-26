Mission RCMP Searching for Darion Parker

Mission – Darion Parker, now 24 years old, was reported missing on July 7, after he did not return to his residential care facility in Mission the day before. Since that time, Mission RCMP have been conducting an extensive investigation into his whereabouts.

Two prior media releases produced multiple tips from members of the public, but none actually led to Darion being located. Darion suffers from various mental health issues, and his family is very concerned for his well-being. Police are hoping that a renewed call for assistance from the public, as well as an updated photo of Darion, will help to generate additional information to help investigators locate Darion and confirm he is okay.

Darion is described as:

Indigenous male

5’10 (178 cm) tall, 190 lbs (86 kg)

Tattoo under both eyes

Nose piercing

Darion was last seen in Mission, but has been known to travel to Vancouver in the past. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Darion, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.