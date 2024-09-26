Skip to content

District of Hope UPDATE – Richmond Hill Multi-Use Pathway Project

Hope – The Richmond Hill Multi-use Pathway Project will be getting underway soon.

Timbro Contracting Ltd. has been awarded the contract to complete the project and construction is expected to begin this fall.

The project consists of approximately 2km of separated pathway along Flood Hope Road between Exit 170 and Silverview Road.

Additional work will include repaving a portion of Flood Hope Road, corridor lighting improvements and a signalized at-grade pedestrian crossing to replace the damaged overpass.

The project is supported by a grant from the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Program and a contribution from Trans Mountain.

Flood Hope Road between Exit 170 and Silverview Road.
