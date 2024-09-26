Chilliwack Girl Guide Fundraiser – Trip to Quebec – October 19

Skwah/Chilliwack – Rocktober Music Trivia Fundraiser, 102nd Quebec 2025 Independent Trip

Saturday, October 19 at Skwah Community Centre, 30 Landing Drive (Chilliwack)

Cost: $20

Registration Deadline October 18

Hey music trivia fans! Looking for a great evening that offers something fun, unique, and different?

Know your music trivia? From ABBA to ZZ Top? From Country to Pop, Folk, Rap, and Rock?

Join music trivia host, Darren Kennedy, for the evening where he will take you on a musical journey to decide who is the Rocktober Music Trivia champion with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams!

Register solo, with a friend, or with a team up to 5 people.

All teams will consist of 5 people max – solo and partial teams will band together to form a new alliance.

Doors open at 6:30pm – Game will start promptly at 7:00pm

Registration includes a ticket for a can of pop, cup of coffee, or cup of tea.

Extra beverages and snacks will be available for purchase with cash or card.

Dress up as your favourite musical influence (Yes ZZ Top beards are cool).

Please note: as a Girl Guide fundraiser, the youth from the 102nd Quebec 2025 Independent Patrol will be in attendance to run the concession.

THIS IS A NO ALCOHOL EVENT