Chilliwack Basketball Association 2nd Youth Club Tournament – November 15 – 17

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Basketball Association is proud to be running our 2nd Youth Club Tournament November 15 – 17 in Chilliwack for the following age groups.



The last tournament in Spring of 2023 was a hit.



NOVEMBER 15 – 17 – FRASER VALLEY CLUB FALL CHAMPIONSHIP



Boys U10, U11, U12, U13, U14, U15

Girls U12, U13, U14, U15

Cost is $450 for 4 games. (Some Divisions may have only 3 games – will refund for those who have 3 games – Discount for programs with 3 + teams

Smaller tournament = games are closer together

Games will be full 16 mins stop time halves. 75 mins in between each game.

For info: Email chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com or call 604 799 8035