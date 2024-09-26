Skip to content

Chilliwack Basketball Association 2nd Youth Club Tournament – November 15 – 17

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Basketball Association is proud to be running our 2nd Youth Club Tournament November 15 – 17 in Chilliwack for the following age groups.

The last tournament in Spring of 2023 was a hit.

NOVEMBER 15 – 17 – FRASER VALLEY CLUB FALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Boys U10, U11, U12, U13, U14, U15
Girls U12, U13, U14, U15

Cost is $450 for 4 games. (Some Divisions may have only 3 games – will refund for those who have 3 games – Discount for programs with 3 + teams
Smaller tournament = games are closer together
Games will be full 16 mins stop time halves. 75 mins in between each game.

For info: Email chilliwackbasketball@gmail.com or call 604 799 8035

2024 Chilliwack Basketball Association 2nd Youth Club Tournament

