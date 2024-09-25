UFV Basketball to Support the Sardis Secondary Boys Basketball Team

Sardis – Big Time Basketball Coming to Chilliwack!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to catch two exciting men’s university basketball games right here in our city! Some of BC’s best basketball players will be taking the court at Sardis Secondary this month. In previous years, these games have sold out, so get ready for a fantastic atmosphere filled with thrilling action.

Game Schedule:

Thursday, October 3rd – 7 PM

UFV Cascades vs. Douglas Royals

Featuring Chilliwack’s own Clayton Kurtz and Matthias Klimm for UFV!

Tuesday, October 8th – 7 PM

Capilano Blues vs. FV Mountaineers

Come support Chilliwack’s own Nathan Bartha for FV Mountaineers and Zachary Klimm for Capilano!

Ticket Information:

Students: $5

$5 Adults: $10

All funds raised will support the Sardis Secondary Boys Basketball team, who are proudly hosting these events.

Gather your friends and family, and be part of the excitement! Let’s show our support for local talent and enjoy some great basketball together.