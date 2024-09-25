IIO is Investigating the Arrest of Male in Distress in Abbotsford

Surrey/Abbotsford — The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the circumstances around the arrest of one man in Abbotsford on September 21, 2024.

Information provided by the Abbotsford Police Department states that officers responded to a unit in a residential building on Riverside Road for a report of a man threatening people and damaging property.

After police arrived, the man locked himself inside.

Officers attempted to get the man to exit the unit but were unsuccessful. They later observed a fire inside and used force to enter the dwelling. There was an interaction and officers used less-lethal force. The man was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to a hospital where it was determined he had suffered injuries.

The IIO has commenced an investigation, and initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the extent of the man’s injuries and whether they meet the threshold of serious harm as defined in Part 11 of the Police Act.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Background

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

info@iiobc.ca

If you are in crisis, help is available: