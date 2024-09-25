Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 25

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

TONKS, Scott

Crimestoppers TONKS, Scott

Age: 41

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 194lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Trafficking Controlled Substance x2 and Possess Controlled Drug/Substance for Trafficking x2

Warrant in effect: September 24, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack