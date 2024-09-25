Skip to content

Body Found in Salish Park – Death Not Suspicious

Body Found in Salish Park – Death Not Suspicious

Chilliwack, – On September 24, 2024, at 4:10pm, a member of the public located the body of a man in the water in Manuel Park near 6850 Vedder Road, Chilliwack. Members of the Chilliwack RCMP attended along with the Chilliwack Fire Department who assisted in removing the body from the water. The BC Coroner’s Service attended and examined the scene.

The man has been identified but his name is not being released at this time. There is no indication of any foul play but the circumstances of the man’s death are still under investigation. Victim Services has been involved to assist those affected.

