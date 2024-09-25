AbbyPD Continue Looking for Suspects – Attempted Abduction on Sumas Mountain Hiking Trail

Abbotsford/Sumas Mountain – Abbotsford Police continue investigating an incident that occurred on August 29, 2024, at approximately 1:30 PM on the hiking trails around Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

A female hiker reported being approached by an unknown male who allegedly attempted to pull her into his vehicle for unknown reasons. Fortunately, the hiker managed to break free and escape.

The Suspect was described as the following:

– Caucasian male

– Late 20’s to early 30’s

– 5’9” tall

– Medium build

– Short blonde or orange hair

– Wore a white t-shirt

The suspect vehicle was described as the following:

– White open box pickup truck newer model.

– Stock tires and suspension.

The Abbotsford Police Department would like to inform the public to increase vigilance and use caution when hiking the trails in and around the area of Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

If you have any information on this case or CCTV, dashcam or trail camera footage of the area around the time of this occurrence, please contact Detective N. Perrey of the AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit by emailing Nathan.perrey@abbypd.ca

AbbyPD File: 2024-36339

Sumas Mountain Regional Park – Crimestoppers