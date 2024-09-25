Skip to content

AbbyPD Continue Looking for Suspects – Attempted Abduction on Sumas Mountain Hiking Trail

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Continue Looking for Suspects – Attempted Abduction on Sumas Mountain Hiking Trail

Abbotsford/Sumas Mountain – Abbotsford Police continue investigating an incident that occurred on August 29, 2024, at approximately 1:30 PM on the hiking trails around Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

A female hiker reported being approached by an unknown male who allegedly attempted to pull her into his vehicle for unknown reasons. Fortunately, the hiker managed to break free and escape.

The Suspect was described as the following:

– Caucasian male

– Late 20’s to early 30’s

– 5’9” tall

– Medium build

– Short blonde or orange hair

– Wore a white t-shirt

The suspect vehicle was described as the following:

– White open box pickup truck newer model.

– Stock tires and suspension.

The Abbotsford Police Department would like to inform the public to increase vigilance and use caution when hiking the trails in and around the area of Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

If you have any information on this case or CCTV, dashcam or trail camera footage of the area around the time of this occurrence, please contact Detective N. Perrey of the AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit by emailing Nathan.perrey@abbypd.ca

AbbyPD File: 2024-36339

Sumas Mountain Regional Park – Crimestoppers
Media 2024 Abby PD Media Release

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts