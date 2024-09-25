2024 Fraser Valley Truth and Reconciliation Events

Fraser Valley – This list will be in constantly updated. If we are missing your event, please email fvn@shaw.ca

In Abbotsford :

Abbotsford Community Partners along with Abbotsford Police Department host their Second Annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Event

Monday September 30 from 10 AM – 3 PM at Thunderbird Square and Civic Plaza, 32388 Veterans Way, Abbotsford.

Following the impact of last year’s inaugural event, AbbyPD and dedicated community partners invite you to join for the second annual gathering as we acknowledge and commemorate our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation on the traditional and unceded territories of Mathxwí First Nation, Semá:th First Nation, and Leq’á:mel First Nation.

On Sunday September 29, Walking Forward, is from 9AM to 8PM at Sema:th First Nation on Sumas Mountain Toad.

Walking Forward is hosted by Sto:lo Nation, Sumas First Nation and Sts’elemeqw Residential School Thrivers Society. This includes a survivors panel , gatherings and meals.

At Chilliwack Secondary School Friday and Saturday – September 27 and 28:

2024 TRC Orange Shirt Day CCS

Sto:lo HQ on Vedder Road will be hosting a Morning ceremony with a lunch to follow:

2024 TRC Day September 30 Stolo

Wilma’s Transition Society annual Truth and Reconciliation day community event is back at Sardis Park on Monday Sept 30th.

They will have a cultural opening as well as food trucks, local artistians selling a variety of items, information from various not for profits in the community and activities for littles. This event is free, and a great way to learn more about our community.

Fort Langley National Historic Site:

2024 Truth and Reconciliation Fort Langley Historic Site

Each year, September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

Join us at Fort Langley National Historic Site, on Saturday, September 28, for a special event dedicated to this important day. Attend a presentation by Len Pierre, from the Len Pierre Consulting, an Indigenous Leadership, Innovation, & Transformation Consulting Group; visit the Métis Nation BC exhibit in the Big House; watch Indigenous videos in the theatre; and make an Orange Shirt Day button.

Orange Shirt Day, also observed on September 30, is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters”. The orange shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations.

On September 30, we encourage all Canadians to wear orange to honour the thousands of Survivors of residential schools. However you choose to participate and commemorate, let us all take the time to listen and learn, to begin or deepen our understanding of the truths that we must acknowledge before full reconciliation can occur.

2024 Stsailes, Harrison Truth and Reconciliation

Harrison:

September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. On this day we reflect on the tragic history and ongoing impacts of residential schools. We commemorate and honour the children who never returned home, survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

Show your support and solidarity by joining the Truth and Reconciliation Walk, taking place Monday September 30th from 9:30am to 12 noon. Meet at Sasquatch Crossing Eco Lodge, located at 15500 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills. The walk will conclude at Sandpiper Resort at 14282 Morris Valley Road (3.5 km).

The event hosted by Sts’ailes First Nation will include speakers, drummers, dancers, light snacks, free t-shirts and shuttle service (from Sandpiper back to Sasquatch Crossing Eco Lodge).

For further information, please contact Vicki Paul at 604-798-8818 or Cecily George at 604-798-3553.