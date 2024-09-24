Mission Crime Prevention Office Hosting Crime Free Mutli-Housng Program Training on October 2

Mission – The Mission Crime Prevention Office is hosting a Crime Free Mutli-Housng Program Training on October 2nd.

This program is designed to help residents, owners, and managers of rental communities keep illegal activity off their property and to provide a safer more habitable environment for residents.

Find out more about the program on October 2 here. [PDF/424KB]

Download the Registration Form here. [PDF/569KB]

Find out more: https://ow.ly/CkXr50TttzK