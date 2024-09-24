Abbotsford to Host 2025 Annual Summit of the BC Sports Hall of Fame

Abbotsford – The 2025 Annual Summit of the BC Sports Hall of Fame will be hosted in Abbotsford, in partnership with the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame, on September 18th-20th, 2025.

The Annual Summit moves to Abbotsford after being held in Kamloops, Victoria, Kelowna, Surrey and New Westminster over the last five years.

The 2024 edition just wrapped this weekend in Kamloops with Kelly Olynyk, the 1995 Kamloops Blazers and recent Olympic gold medalist Ethan Katzberg among those in attendance and being honored

“We’re delighted to be heading to Abbotsford for our 2025 Annual Summit in what will be a gathering of passionate advocates who not only believe in the power of sport but in the inspirations created by the active promotion of sport history, heritage and culture,” said Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame marked the occasion by passing a Vancouver 2010 torch from Carolynn Boomer, Executive Director of PacificSport Interior, and Duncan Olthuis, Executive Director of the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame to Stan Petersen and Barry Dudzik, Board Members of the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame.

The Abbotsford 2025 Annual Summit is expected to include special events such as the DEFINING MOMENTS LUNCHEON powered by Canadian Sport Institute Pacific, The Council of Chairs Dinner featuring the Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards presented by the BC Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, the General Meeting and Community Workshops of the BC Sports Hall Network, school visits featuring the Hero in You children’s and youth education program presented by BC Sports Hall of Famers, Community Sport Hero Awards presented by Sport BC, the Annual General Meeting of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and more.

Meanwhile, Samantha Chang is the newest addition to the BC Sports Hall of Fame Board of Trustees. She was announced at the Annual Summit and joins returning Trustees: Tom Mayenknecht, Jon Festinger, Ross Wolrige, Gina Iandiorio, Gareth Rees, Carolynn Boomer, Dale Harris, Greg Keith, Joan McMaster, Lara Mussell-Savage, Alison Noble, Wendy Pattenden and Aziz Rajwani. Marvin R.V. Storrow has been named Honorary Trustee.