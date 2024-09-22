UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Soccer – Cascades Take Down Griffins

Edmonton/Fraser Valley – MSOC: Consiglio’s first Canada West goal the winner as Cascades take down Griffins

Adriano Consiglio’s first career Canada West goal stood as the winner, as the UFV Cascades defeated the MacEwan University Griffins 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Edmonton Scottish Soccer Dome.



Consiglio’s second half marker followed a Mateo Brazinha tally in the first half for the Cascades to improve their record to 5-2-2 on the season. Meanwhile, MacEwan falls to 2-4-1 on the year.