UFV Sports Saturday – Men’s Soccer – Cascades Take Down Griffins

Edmonton/Fraser Valley – MSOC: Consiglio’s first Canada West goal the winner as Cascades take down Griffins
Adriano Consiglio’s first career Canada West goal stood as the winner, as the UFV Cascades defeated the MacEwan University Griffins 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Edmonton Scottish Soccer Dome.
Consiglio’s second half marker followed a Mateo Brazinha tally in the first half for the Cascades to improve their record to 5-2-2 on the season. Meanwhile, MacEwan falls to 2-4-1 on the year.
As mentioned, Consiglio’s goal was the first of his Canada West career for the second-year fullback.
Brazinha continued his hot start to the year, scoring his seventh goal of the season as he leads the conference in goals and assists, and leads the nation in points with 11.
With five saves in the game, UFV goalkeeper Jackson Cowx moves up to 169 saves in his career, just 22 saves shy of the Cascades program record held by Mark Village (191).
For the ninth straight conference game, the Cascades scored the first goal of the game.
Next Up:
The Cascades head down the road to the University of Calgary to take on the Dinos on Sunday at 1:15pm PT. The game can be streamed live on canadawest.tv.
To keep up with all the action follow the Cascades on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @ufvcascades.