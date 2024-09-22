DriveSmartBC – Volunteer Firefighter Emergency Response

A message in my inbox requests that I discuss what a volunteer firefighter plate signifies when displayed on a personal vehicle. The reader suggests letting them by if they seem in a rush. A volunteer firefighter is not permitted to drive in excess of the posted speed limit so this courtesy could make the difference of minutes for them to respond to a call.



I called my local fire department for advice and spoke to the duty officer. He said that only about half of the volunteers chose to put these identification plates on their vehicles. Most of the volunteers lived close to the hall and they have not had issues responding promptly to call outs.



Currently in B.C. there is no exemption from the rules of the road for a volunteer firefighter responding to an emergency in their personal vehicles. For example, they are not allowed to exceed the speed limit, disobey stop signs or pass other vehicles improperly.



Members of Bowen Island Fire Rescue operate the four way hazard flashers of their vehicles when responding to a call. The municipality’s website asks residents to pull over and let these drivers pass.



Generally, this is not allowed by the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations:



4.28 (7) Turn signals, or side-marker lamps used in conjunction with turn signals, may be used as warning lights by a slow moving vehicle as described in Division 7B or as warning lights whenever a vehicle is disabled on a highway.

The rules may differ in other provinces. Alberta requires first responders to follow the rules of the road but allows them to display a flashing green light to advise the public. Saskatchewan permits first responders to install and use full emergency equipment on their personal vehicles.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/emergency-vehicles/volunteer-firefighter-emergency-response

-- Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca