ELECTIONS BC – Writs Issued for British Columbia’s 43rd Provincial General Election – October 19

Victoria/Fraser Valley – (Elections BC) – The writs have been issued for British Columbia’s 43rd Provincial General Election. Final Voting Day will be Saturday, October 19, 2024.

“Eligible voters can vote from now until polls close on Final Voting Day,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman. “B.C. has the most accessible voting system in Canada. Voters can cast their ballot at any district electoral office, at advance voting, by mail, or on Final Voting Day, and I encourage all eligible voters to cast their ballot and participate in British Columbia’s democracy.”

Voting is available now at any district electoral office. Elections BC has opened offices in every electoral district in the province. Office locations and hours are listed at elections.bc.ca/offices.

Advance voting will be available October 10 – 13 and October 15 – 16, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (local time). All advance voting locations are wheelchair accessible, and it is a great option if you need more time to vote. Advance voting will be closed Monday, October 14 (for Thanksgiving).

Voting by mail is an option for all eligible voters, and is a great option for voters who will be away from the province during advance voting and on Final Voting Day. Voters can request a vote-by-mail package online at votebymail.elections.bc.ca, by phone at 1-800-661-8683, or in person at any district electoral office. The completed package must be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. (Pacific time) on Final Voting Day. See the Vote by Mail page on the Elections BC website for more information.

The last opportunity to vote will be on Final Voting Day, Saturday, October 19. Voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pacific time). Use the Where to Vote app to find voting places near you and the dates they are open.

Voters can register or update their information online or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Online and telephone voter registration closes at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific time) on Monday, October 7. Voters can still register or update their information when they vote, but voting may take a bit longer.

Whatever voting opportunity they choose, all voters must prove their identity and residential address to receive a ballot. A complete list of acceptable identification is available on the Elections BC website.

For more information about the election, visit elections.bc.ca or call 1-800-661-8683.