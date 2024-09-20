OPINION – Mountainside Harm Reduction Society Supports Abbotsford Protest Camp

Abbotsford – Letter of Support – Abby DWS – Protest Encampment at Abby City Hall – Abbotsford Drug War Survivors – Community Impact Statement:

Our friends and colleagues have spent their summer literally on the

steps of Abbotsford City Hall, protesting the numerous decampments

happening around town, and across the province. This protest camp

stands in solidarity, against decamping efforts across the province,

with various other community organizations which are a part of our

provincial Coalition of Organizations by & for PWUD, including

Vancouver’s DTES OUR STREETS movement.

The decampments that spurred this action include the longstanding

camp on Gladys Ave, across from the Salvation Army, and multiple

camps along Highway #1. These have been escalating since plans for

the expansion of the highway began. Now after nearly 3 months of

peaceful protest the City has given their notice to the residents of

this camp that they must remove their tents and belongings by Monday

Sept 23 or face forced removal based on allegations of trespassing.

The camp is set up on public land, and has been home to nearly 60

residents living amongst over 50 tents since Saturday June 1st when

they moved from their initial protest camp space at Babich park. This

initial phase of this protest featured near-violent counter-protests

from NYMBYs(“Not In My Backyard” folks). Neighbours and other

residents of Abbotsford appeared in opposition of this peaceful

protest, in all of their ignorant glory, to harass our friends –

individuals in pursuit of justice for all Candaians being victimized

by this housing crisis. People were threatened verbally and some

tents were vandalized.



The individuals leading the activism are not new to this type of

pressure from city officials nor hateful constituents. These lived

experience experts have been at the forefront of housing advocacy in

Abbotsford for over a decade. This same group [Abbotsford Drug War

Survivors] once took the City of Abbotsford to court after being

decamped in a violent event 10 years ago that included filling their

tents with pepper spray and spraying chicken manure on their personal

belongings.

Today’s camp is the result of this decade of inaction and a housing

crisis that worsens every day. These individuals have lived in

unimaginable poverty, all whilst fighting against these broken

systems which keep them oppressed. Many of them tell harrowing

stories of this cycle of decamping – notoriously dubbed “The

Abbotsford Shuffle.”



This is not an issue which only affects precariously housed and

unhoused folks in our communities. Today’s housing crisis has created

a massive burden throughout our entire housing market. This is

something that most citizens are suffering through right now. Young

families everywhere are being burned by a greedy and overburdened

rental market. These folks are bravely putting their foot down for

the greater cause, to get the attention of BC Housing and other

relevant governing bodies to say: Enough is enough! We need real

solutions NOW. Nothing has changed in a decade since the last time

they took the city to court; in fact, the situation has only gotten

worse.



Government inaction on this key issue is killing people; a 13 year

old girl died in one of these camps just a few weeks ago. In light of

the ever-worsening toxic drug supply crisis, this specific camp has

been run incredibly carefully with strong will and intention. There

are resources and supports set up to prevent toxic drug poisonings

such as a safe consumption space (SCS), and a consistent flow of

experienced peer support workers. Our very own Mountainside Harm

Reduction Society’s FTIR drug checking program has been supporting

the residents of this camp as well.



This is a cause more people should be getting behind, and we all need

to let the City of Abbotsford know that there is no excuse great

enough to stymie this cause today. The residents of this camp,

through great mental and physical struggle have been keeping their

interpersonal issues under control in service of the greater good;

the supported and professional nature in which this camp has been run

has greatly mitigated street-trauma related issues. It is entirely a

peaceful protest on public land. The camp has been kept clean and

organized. We condemn in the strongest possible terms any

allegations of trespassing or that the camp is dirty or a threat to

public health.