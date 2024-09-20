Heritage Village Receives Music Equipment from FVHCF, Enhancing Residents’ Lives

Sardis – Heritage Village, the long-term care home, on Topaz Avenue in Chilliwack, recently received a generous donation of music equipment, bringing joy and therapeutic benefits to its residents.

The new instruments, which arrived in August, have already made a significant impact on the community.

Marni Brechin, a certified music therapist at Heritage Village, expressed her gratitude and excitement about the new additions. “The music equipment arrived in

August! We have been enjoying the additions very much,” she said. “In particular, our Bell Choir experience has been enhanced with the extra set of bells to use. The residents have had great enjoyment using the drums and trying out the different timbres”.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation has helped enrich the music programs at Heritage Village, providing residents with more opportunities to engage in musical activities that offer numerous therapeutic benefits.

The introduction of new music equipment is a testament to the power of music therapy in enhancing the quality of life for older adults. Heritage Village continues to prioritise the well-being of its residents, and this latest addition to their music program is a shining example of their commitment to providing the best in care.

If you would like to support the Foundation in helping residents at Heritage Village please contact: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca or visit fvhcf.ca to learn more.