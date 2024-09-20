Celebrating École La Vérendrye’s 50th Anniversary – with a Notable Student – A Current MLA (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (with files from Myriam Thérien) – A historic milestone for Chilliwack: the 50th anniversary of École La Vérendrye — 50 years of French education in the Valley.

the ceremony was at the school on Thursday September 19.

Founded in 1974 on the Chilliwack military base, and now at its current location, the school has been committed to promoting French education and culture for over 50 years. For more than 20 years, it has been part of the provincial French school board network and is now positioning itself as a hub for French speakers in the region.

The property was once, the old Lickman Elementary.

In the early 90’s, one of the students would go onto a political career, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon. École La Vérendrye, turned 50 years old this year! As a former student, I am so glad to see École la Vérendrye has continued to provide a place for Francophone students to thrive. Félicitations!

Her french is a touch rusty…

2024 Celebrating École La Vérendrye’s 50th Anniversary

While the school may be small, the community is dynamic and deeply engaged. I’m proud to share that the Parent Advisory Council (PAC) was recently honored as Parent Association of the Year for 2023-2024 by the Fédération des parents francophones de la Colombie-Britannique (FFCB).

50 Years of French Education: A Celebration of Community and Connection

A Look Back:

Founded in 1974 to meet the needs of Francophone military families, École La Vérendrye has grown into a cornerstone of the Francophone community in the Fraser Valley. From its early roots under the Department of National Defence to its transition to the Conseil scolaire francophone (CSF) in the 1990s, the school has continually adapted to the evolving needs of its students. Over the years, it has welcomed families from diverse cultural backgrounds, making it a symbol of the rich diversity of the Francophonie in the region.

A Moment of Significance:

This 50-year celebration is about more than history. It’s about recognizing the collective effort of the families, educators, volunteers, and students who have nurtured a community where French continues to flourish. The school serves as a hub where students can learn, grow, and live in French, creating lifelong connections to their heritage.

Working closely with the Association francophone de la Vallée du Fraser (AFVF), the school helps extend the reach of French outside the classroom, providing opportunities for Francophones and Francophiles alike to gather, socialize, and experience the richness of Francophone culture in the region. This collaboration ensures that even those without direct ties to the school can celebrate and enjoy the French language in their everyday lives.

This anniversary serves as a reminder of the importance of French education, not only as a tool for learning but as a way to connect, celebrate diversity, and build a stronger, more vibrant Francophone and Francophile community for the future.