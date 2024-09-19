Skip to content

Tzeachten FC’s Family Nights Under the Lights – Debuts September 27

Home
Sports
Tzeachten FC’s Family Nights Under the Lights – Debuts September 27

Tzeachten First Nation – Tzeachten FC invite you to Tzeachten FC’s Family Nights Under the Lights, a series of FREE soccer events that bring the community together for fun evenings on the field.

Whether you’re an experienced player or just love the game, come out and join in for some soccer under the stars.

It’s 5:15 pm – 6:30 pm at Tzeachten Turf Field. This is a free event.

Dates & Themes:

Sept 27: Regular soccer night

Oct 4: Superhero Night

Oct 18: Crazy Hat & Sock Night

Oct 25: Halloween Spooktacular (Costumes encouraged!)

Nov 1: Contest night (Penalty shootout, races, hit the crossbar, juggling and more)

Nov 8: Favourite Team Jersey Night

Nov 15: Regular soccer night

Nov 22: Winter Warm-Up (Hot chocolate night)

2024 Tzeachten FC’s Family Nights Under the Lights

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts