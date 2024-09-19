Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Hwy 1 and 240 Street

Langley – Langley RCMP is currently on scene in the 24000 block of Highway 1 investigating an early morning fatal motor vehicle collision.

On September 19, 2024 at 4:20 a.m. Langley RCMP was notified of a serious motor vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at 240 Street.

Initial investigation indicates a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the Highway when they collided. Unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

Langley RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) remain on scene investigating.

The Trans Canada Highway, Highway 1, will remain closed east bound between 232 Street and 264 Street as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam video from the area is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200 and quote file number 2024-30281