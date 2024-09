Sardis – On Monday, September 23rd, 6PM at the Sardis Library, Cycle Chilliwack will host a Community Engagement Meeting.

This is the kick off for the 2024 Chilliwack GoByBike Weeks which are September 23 to October 6.

You must be registered for GoByBike Week at www.gobybikebc.com and you will receive an extra raffle ticket if you ride to the meeting.

