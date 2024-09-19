Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Launches Call for Local Photographs for Annual Calendar

Fraser Valley – – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is launching a call for photographs taken by constituents for his 2025 Constituency Calendar.

In 2025, thirteen unique amateur or professional photographs will be featured in MP Mark Strahl’s full-colour calendar, which will be delivered by mail to every household and business across the constituency.

“To celebrate the beauty of Chilliwack and Hope, I’m inviting everyone in our community to share your favourite photos of home” stated MP Strahl. “We will showcase your talent in my Constituency Calendar and on my social media pages.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to share what you love about living in Chilliwack—Hope, taken from your own perspective.”

“Whether you’re a professional or amateur photographer, share your best photos of our community. I encourage you to get creative, as your photo subjects can include natural landscapes, wildlife, community events, sports, and more” concluded MP Strahl.

Those interested in this opportunity are asked to email their high-resolution, original, full-colour digital landscape orientation photographs by e-mail to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca including their first and last name and the locations the photos were taken. Each person may submit up to four photos for consideration.

The deadline to submit photographs is Monday, October 28.