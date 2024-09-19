$5M for Harrison Waterfront Dike Upgrade Project

Harrison – The Village of Harrison Hot Springs is receiving $5,000,000 from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund through the Disaster Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation grant funding stream.

These funds will be combined with a previously acquired grant to support the Waterfront Dike Upgrade Project and improve resiliency within the Village.

More information on this upcoming project can be found at: www.getintoitharrison.ca

The dike located along the Village’s waterfront currently provides flood protection for residents and visitors. This dike was constructed following the 1948 flood at a crest elevation that does not meet current design standards. In 2021, Northewest Hydraulic Consultants (NHC) completed a flood risk assessment of the dike and the road and infrastructure associated with the Harrison Hot Springs Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The Village will be undertaking upgrades to the dike to increase protection against inundation from high lake levels. Upgrades will include increasing the dike crest elevation and upgrading the wastewater treatment plant road to better withstand a large flood while allowing for access during emergency situations. In 2023, the Village was successful in a $6,000,000.00 grant application to undertake the recommended infrastructure upgrades. In order to cover the total project budget, an additional $5,000,000.00 grant application was submitted and successful, thanks to the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund- Disaster Risk Reduction Climate Adaptation stream.