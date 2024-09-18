Provincial Flooding Projects for First Nations in Fraser Valley and BC as a Whole

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Province is providing funding to communities across British Columbia for disaster risk resilience and climate-adaptation projects.

“As climate change increases risks for our communities, we have continued to increase support to help make sure people are protected and prepared for events like floods, landslides, and evacuations,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Five million for Harrison Lake flood prevention and dike repairs is great news for a community that has been so resilient over the years.”

Sixty-five communities across B.C. will receive approximately $56 million for 78 projects from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) through the Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream. This funding will help communities tackle current vulnerabilities, minimize the risk of future disasters, and support communities to make informed decisions in the future.

“We can never be too prepared, especially in rural and Indigenous communities, who may not have as quick of access to emergency services,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “From heat mapping at Seabird Island Band to pump station upgrades here in Chilliwack, all of these projects make a difference.”

Funding is divided into three categories:

Category 1 (C1): Foundational activities (risk mapping, risk assessments, planning)

Category 2 (C2): Non-structural activities (land use planning, community education, purchase of eligible equipment)

Category 3 (C3): Small-scale structural activities

The following First Nations and local governments are receiving funding from the Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream:

Harrison Hot Springs – C3: Harrison Lake waterfront flood protection dike upgrade Amount: $5 million

Chilliwack – C1: Creek drainage pump station upgrade preliminary design Amount: $150,000

Seabird Island Band – C1: Community adaptive heat mapping: enhancing climate resiliency Amount: $150,000

Sema:th First Nation (Sumas) – C1: Sema:th Lake flood risk assessment Amount: $149,897