Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” September 18

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

NOLASCO PADIA, Antonio

Age: 28

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 210lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x3

Warrant in effect: September 10, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

GONZALES, Kevin Asi

Age: 33

Height: 5’5” ft

Weight: 165lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Production of a Controlled Substance

Warrant in effect: January 17, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide