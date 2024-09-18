Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” September 18

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
NOLASCO PADIA, Antonio
Age: 28
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 210lbs
Hair: Black/Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order x3
Warrant in effect: September 10, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
GONZALES, Kevin Asi
Age: 33
Height: 5’5” ft
Weight: 165lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Production of a Controlled Substance
Warrant in effect: January 17, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide