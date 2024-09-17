Third Annual Chilliwack Cupcake Festival – September 25

Chilliwack – It’s the annual festival of delicious decadence.
The 3rd Annual Cupcake Festival is Wednesday September 25th.
Enjoy a free cupcake at any of the following locations
Chilliwack Chiefs office Chilliwack Coliseum 9:30 – 11:00am
Elite Ninja Development 8433 Harvard Place 2:00 – 3:00pm
The following locations start at noon and while supplies last
5 Corners
Valley Pharmacy 45955 Yale Road
Saveon Foods Cottonwood Mall
Panago Pizza Promontory
The Owl and the Cat Bookery 45655 Tamihi Way
Capital Restaurant Kipp
9th End Cafe (Chilliwack Curling Club) 45550 Spadina
Brought to you by
Lynn Parsons Johnson – Baker
Linda Drummond – Auction/Posters
Teng McKay – Business connections/Auction Items
Nancy Guitar – Founder/Organizer