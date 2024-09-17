Skip to content

Third Annual Chilliwack Cupcake Festival – September 25

Home
Community
Third Annual Chilliwack Cupcake Festival – September 25

Chilliwack – It’s the annual festival of delicious decadence.

The 3rd Annual Cupcake Festival is Wednesday September 25th. 

Enjoy a free cupcake at any of the following locations

Chilliwack Chiefs office Chilliwack Coliseum 9:30 – 11:00am

Elite Ninja Development 8433 Harvard Place 2:00 – 3:00pm

The following locations start at noon and while supplies last

5 Corners

Valley Pharmacy 45955 Yale Road

Saveon Foods Cottonwood Mall

Panago Pizza Promontory

The Owl and the Cat Bookery 45655 Tamihi Way

Capital Restaurant Kipp 

9th End Cafe (Chilliwack Curling Club) 45550 Spadina 

Brought to you by 

Lynn Parsons Johnson – Baker

Linda Drummond – Auction/Posters

Teng McKay – Business connections/Auction Items

Nancy Guitar – Founder/Organizer 

Chilliwack Cupcake Festival
2024 Chilliwack Cupcake Festival

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts