BUSINESS – South Sumas Bistro Opens in Chilliwack – A New Brunch and Breakfast Destination

Chilliwack – The doors to South Sumas Bistro are now open, welcoming guests to Chilliwack’s newest breakfast and brunch destination.

Facebook info is here.



Located at 44489 S Sumas Rd, in the heart of the valley, South Sumas Bistro is a locally-owned restaurant dedicated to serving the community with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients in every dish.



South Sumas Bistro offers a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere where every detail, from their inviting décor to our carefully crafted menu, is designed to delight your senses. Their diverse menu includes everything from classic breakfast favorites to innovative brunch creations, all made with the finest ingredients sourced from local farms and producers.



“We are excited to open our doors to the Chilliwack community,” said Manoj Kumar, Owner of South Sumas Bistro. “As a locally-owned business, we are passionate about supporting our local farmers and suppliers. Our menu reflects our commitment to quality, and we can’t wait to share our love for great food with our guests.”



South Sumas Bistro is now open to the public, at 44489 S Sumas Rd, Chilliwack. Open 7:00AM-3:30PM.