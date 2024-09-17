2024 Annual Canadian Walk for Veterans Returns to Abbotsford – Saturday September 21

Abbotsford – Registration for the 2024 Canadian Walk For Veterans is now open.

Walks take place across the country September 21 and 22. In Abbotsford it’s Saturday, September 21.

Currently there are over 461,000 Veterans and families in Canada. Every year, about 5,000 military personnel leave the service and join them. Whether they are facing healthcare challenges, their families need support, or they are seeking to transition to civilian life, it’s our responsibility to make sure their needs are met.

As you might already know, the Canadian Walk For Veterans has joined forces with the True Patriot Love Foundation, who care about Canada’s Veterans and their families.

The Annual Canadian Walk for Veterans invites Canadians to walk shoulder to shoulder in recognition of our military and first responders. The purpose is to give an opportunity to people to learn about the challenges of coping with life after service. It is also intended to raise funds via small registration fees, sponsorships and donations. The majority of net proceeds are used to provide veterans and first responders with necessary support, rehab services and assistance needed to help ‘cope’.

Did you Know? There are 3 ways to get involved!

Join a Walk.

Start a Walk.

No Walk in your area Join Virtual Walk.

REGISTER NOW https://truepatriotlove.akaraisin.com/ui/CWFV

The Fraser Valley Walk for Veterans will be held Saturday September 21 in Abbotsford at Mill Lake’s Centennial Park (on Bevan Avenue near Primrose Street). Registration will commence at 9:00 am with the walk taking place between 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Walk for Veterans – Facebook