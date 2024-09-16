OPINION – Former Chilliwack Mayor on Homeless, ACT or Assertive Community Treatment

Chilliwack – Opinion piece from former Chilliwack Mayor Clint Hames:

One of the biggest challenges facing many lower mainland communities is the growing unhoused population. Statistics indicate that this population, often plagued by co-present issues related to mental health, addictions and disability, is growing faster in the Chilliwack area than any other place in the Province. One of the most effective programs currently providing support in other BC communities is an “ACT” Team.

Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams provide person-centered, recovery-oriented, flexible, community-based outreach mental health services for adults with serious and persistent mental illness that makes it difficult to manage their daily living. These individuals often have difficulty connecting with, or responding well to, traditional outpatient mental health and rehabilitation services that are generally offered in an office setting. ACT team members work closely with the person along with the person’s family or other supports identified by the person, to create a plan to improve their quality of life and decrease time spent in hospital, and with emergency services.

The ACT team provides comprehensive assessment, treatment, rehabilitation and support.

Despite years of asking Fraser Health to commit funds to establishing a team in Chilliwack, there has been no action. Despite years of literally begging the Province to respond – nothing. Surrey, South Surrey (including White Rock) North Delta, Abbotsford, Mission, New Westminster, (Including Anmore and Belcarra FFS), Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and Langley all have these services available.

Why not Chilliwack? Despite having a full service hospital, a large population base and a pressing and documented need, Chilliwack is often left begging at the door for health services. Perhaps one need only look as close as the Board of Director appointments for Fraser Health. Not only is there no member from the eastern valley, some Board Members don’t even live or work in the Fraser Health Region. Maybe a voice at that table might help.

Want my vote? Tell me how you’ll address this outrageous and ongoing disparity.