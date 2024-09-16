2024 Abbotsford Film Festival Returns – October 4 and 5

Abbotsford – Tickets Now On Sale. The Abbotsford Film Festival Returns October 4th + 5th. The Canadian Academy Award Qualifying Abbotsford Film Festival returns for its 5th edition Friday October 4th + Saturday October 5th, in partnership with The Reach, for a celebration of the arts in the community.



A two day event showcasing a diverse selection of short films, documentaries, 48 hour films and live music.

Ticket info is here

Explore The Films + 2024 Festival Lineup

Friday October 4th features an array of diverse and profound stories from artists across the Fraser Valley + beyond.



Opening the night is our “Spotlight” screening. A powerful selection of seven short films that shine a light on important stories of struggle + perseverance.



After a brief intermission we close the night with a curated selection of dark comedies + surreal animations that amplify the bizarre and wonderful.



This year’s festival involves everything from Cannes winning films to filmmakers from the Fraser Valley.

Live Music, Craft Beer + Mingling

Each night of the festival closes with awards, Q & A’s plus live music + mingling. Grab a craft beer or wine + talk film with like minded people.

Friday October 4th

The opening night features a powerful selection of short films that shine a light on important stories of struggle + perseverance. After the intermission will be a curated selection of dark comedies + surreal animations that amplify the bizarre and wonderful. Featuring short films from across the Fraser Valley + beyond. Following all the screenings will be a Q & A with filmmakers in attendance. We then end the night with music + mingling. Craft beer and food truck available throughout.

Saturday October 5th

The closing night sees the premiere screening of the in competition 48 hour films, created as part of the 48 hour film event, followed by awards including the $1000 “Best 48 Hour Film” award, presented by Musora, and the $500 “Audience Choice Award”, presented by Tourism Abbotsford. After the screenings there will be music + mingling outside to close the festival.

Festival Itinerary:

Friday October 4th

6pm – Doors Open

6.30pm – Spotlight Short Films

7.45pm – Cult Films

9pm – Music/Mingling

Saturday October 5th

6pm – Doors Open

6.30pm – 48 Hour Film Screenings

8.30pm – Awards

9pm – Music/Mingling

Craft beer, wine and refreshments will be available both nights with food available during intermissions.

Please Note: The Abbotsford Film Festival is run by the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society and is a member only event. Membership can be purchased for $1 at checkout or on the day.

The Chilliwack Film Society is responsible for operating in compliance with the Motion Picture Act and Consumer Protection BC. To attend a Chilliwack Film Society film screening (which may not have been classified by Consumer Protection BC), you must be a Chilliwack Film Society member. Membership is by annual subscription and is limited to persons who are 19 years of age or over. Only members are permitted to be present at the place where a non-classified film is being exhibited. Chilliwack Film Society’s mandate is the encouragement and appreciation of motion pictures as a medium of art, information or education.