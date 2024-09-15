Huskers and Rams Win Their Sunday Afternoon Football Tilts

Fraser Valley – Sunday afternoon football in the fall. A tradition and the BC Football Conference is no different.

The Valley Huskers were on the road in Kamloops and at one time early in the game they were behind the Broncos by 10 pooints. The Huskers stormed back and soundly beat the Broncos 53-36.

The Huskers are in fourth place at 4-3. They host the Rams Saturday night September 21 at 7PM at Exhibition Field.

Meanwhile at Starlight Stadium in Langford, The Rams head back home to the mainland with a W on the first of back to back games on the road. The Rams dumped the Westshore Rebels 23-10. The Rams head to Chilliwack next week where they will face the Valley Huskers at Exhibition Field – That game is Saturday September 21 at 7PM at Exhibition Field. The Rams are 6-2 and second behind the Okanagan Sun. The Huskers have a game in hand. They have played 8 games and the Rams – 7.