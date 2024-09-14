King Charles III Coronation Medal to Seven Outstanding Citizens In Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge – MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare presented the King Charles III Coronation Medal to seven local citizens yesterday during a ceremony at the Maple Ridge Library.

“On the ground, community work is often where people feel the most impact,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “The folks we’re recognizing today have poured their hearts into the unique and diverse work they do that helps make life better for people living here, and that deserves to be recognized.”

Ginna Berg, Leanne Koehn, Michael Morris, Mike Murray, Rain Pierre, and Elaine Yamamoto are the local recipients of this honour, nominated by MLAs D’Eith and Beare. Karen Ranalletta is also receiving the award, nominated through the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“Everyone here today receiving this award is a testament to how one person can make a big difference,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “Our community would not be the wonderful place to live that it is without these outstanding individuals, and it’s a privilege and honour to be able to recognize them for their work.”

They have all played a part in making their communities an amazing place to live, and have built legacies that will continue that effort for generations to come. A backgrounder follows this release with biographies for all recipients.

The Coronation Medal, a Canadian honour created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, was launched by Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and recognizes those who have made significant contributions to Canada and their home province. The medal will be awarded to 30,000 deserving individuals across the country and is the first Canadian honour to mark a coronation.