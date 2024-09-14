Flood Debris Management Work to Affect Vedder River Campground – September 16 to 19

Vedder River (FVRD) – The Province of British Columbia has informed the FVRD of their flood debris management program work near Vedder River Campground.



Flood recovery work will be occurring near the Vedder River Campground September 16-19. If you have concerns or questions about the flood recovery work please contact the provincial project Information Officer at sec.info.epd@gov.bc.ca

DO NOT FISH IN THE RIVER.



If you have any concerns about your campground booking please contact our gatehouse at 604-823-6012 or by email at camping@fvrd.ca



View the provincial notice here: https://www.fvrd.ca/assets/Parks~and~Recreation/Documents/VRC/Provincial%20Info%20Bulletin%20-%20VRC.pdf



Visit the Vedder River Campground webpage here: https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/parks-recreation/vedder-river-campground.html