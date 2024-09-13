Skip to content

2024 Ride for RAN – Saturday September 21 – Fairfield Park – CHANGE IN ROUTE

Home
Community
2024 Ride for RAN – Saturday September 21 – Fairfield Park – CHANGE IN ROUTE

Chilliwack – This year, RAN Ruth and Naomi’s are hoping to raise $100,000 to fuel outreach programs. Your involvement in this event supports Ruth & Naomi’s Mission in helping those experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction in the Fraser Valley.


Ways to get involved:


+ Sponsor a rider or a team
+ Become a corporate sponsor
+ Volunteer at the event
+ Sign up as a rider (individual or team)

The City recently let RAN know that the original site and route are no longer available, as the fisheries department has shut down the Vedder Trail.

RAN will now confirmed that the ride will start/finish at Fairfield Park (46219 Clare Avenue). Route maps are here.

Choose from 3 routes and distances:


20K Family Friendly “Loop the Vedder”

40K “Pedal the Pavement”

80K “Conquer the Climb”

What to expect:

+ Food truck
+ Live music
+ Hear from one of our participants and listen to their story of transformation

Registration is NOW OPEN at this link

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts