Single-Lane-Alternating Traffic on Highway 7 near Mission – September 13 to 16

Mission- Drivers are advised of an upcoming lane closure on Highway 7 between Murray Street and Stave Lake Street as construction continues to improve the commercial truck route through Mission.

Highway 7 will be reduced to single-lane-alternating traffic between Murray and Stave Lake streets from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

The work is necessary to stabilize the slope on the bank below the highway and improve the road structure. The project’s complexity requires this lane closure over multiple days. A construction-zone speed limit will be in effect. Drivers must obey all signage and traffic-control personnel.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra time or choose an alternative route.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/