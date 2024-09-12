Province to Redirect $4M to Aid BC Tree Fruit Growers

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province is working collaboratively with the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC (IAF) to provide help to tree-fruit growers who were affected by the recent closure and application for creditor protection by the BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

The IAF will temporarily redirect an estimated $4 million in provincial funding to be used as bridge financing to ensure co-op members receive the money owed to them for past harvests without having to wait until the court process plays out.

“These are very challenging times for B.C.’s tree-fruit growers and we are continuing to support them in getting their fruit to market as well as with cash in their pockets now,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Our priority from the beginning has been working with growers to ensure they are receiving as many of the services the co-op provided as possible, including food-safety certification, access to storage and bins, and connecting with packing houses. This is why we set up an emergency table with the sector to work together on solutions. We are monitoring the court process closely and will continue to support growers in finding alternative arrangements for their harvest.”

The Province, the IAF and the court-appointed monitor will continue to work collaboratively through the court process. The IAF will assume the co-op members’ position as creditor and pay growers in the coming weeks. The IAF will then recoup funds at the end of the court process. The co-op will be reaching out directly to affected growers in the coming weeks to initiate the process.

Additionally, the Province has provided $100,000 to the BC Fruit Growers Association to support food-safety certification previously done by the co-op. This was identified as a priority through the industry-led emergency table and is providing personalized assistance to the 179 apple-growing members of the co-op to ensure they maintain market access and optimize their harvest timing.

The ministry continues to offer specialized assistance to any producers who have not made arrangements with a private packer and are in need. Growers looking for support, in both English and Punjabi, can call the AgriService BC line at 1 888 221-7141 or visit the tree-fruit support website set up by the ministry: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/animals-and-crops/crop-production/tree-fruits/information-for-bc-tree-fruit-cooperative-members