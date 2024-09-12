Merritt RCMP Searching for 37 Year Old Ron Karlson – “Armed and Dangerous”

Merritt – On June 7, 2024, the Merritt RCMP issued a warrant for the arrest of Ron Karlson, 37, for failing to comply with his probation and release order.

Karlson is considered armed and dangerous.

“We’re urging the community to stay vigilant and call Police should they know the whereabouts of Ron Karlson”, says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP. “He is considered armed and dangerous, and RCMP are actively searching within the community for him.”

Ron Karlson is described as:

Male

37 years old

5’9″ tall (175 cm)

170 lbs (77 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Cross tattoo on his left hand, additional tattoos on his right hand and neck

If you see him, or have information on his whereabouts, do not approach him. Instead, immediately call 911 or the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.