Lawyer Dan Grice – Independent Candidate for Chilliwack North – October 19 Provincial Election (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Business and real estate lawyer, Dan Grice is running as an Independent in the October 19 Provincial Eleciton. He will run in Chillwack North against MLA Dan Coulter and Healther Maahs.

From his website:

Experienced business and real estate lawyer, Dan Grice, entered the Chilliwack North election campaign as an independent candidate on Wednesday when his nomination papers were approved by Elections BC.

Mr. Grice, a parent of two children in Chilliwack schools, decided to enter the campaign in frustration over the NDP’s plan to abolish the law society and its ongoing attack on professional independence.

The lack of a moderate alternative locally was the catalyst for the lawyer, who opposes the BC Conservative’s threats to massively cut University funding, censor high school teachers and endanger vulnerable students by banning anti-bullying programs.

Dan Grice on campaign videos posted on YouTube and his website elect.dangrice.com described himself as being “sick of partisan politics” from the left and the right.

Before law, Dan Grice acted as an electoral reform organizer and co-authored papers for Elections Canada. He also has working for a family software development firm and sold computer servers.