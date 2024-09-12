Chilliwack RCMP Confirm 34 Year Old Langley Man Drowned in Cultus Lake – GoFundMe Page Set Up for Family (UPDATE)

Cultus Lake – (with files from Black Press) SEPTEMBER 21 UPDATE – There are two GoFundMe pages set up for the family of Wilson Teah Dargbeh. He was the man who drowned in Cultus Lake on September 7.

The first GoFundMe campaign was organized by Dargbeh’s employer, the Vehicle Sales Authority, where he worked as a business and policy analyst. That link is here.

The second was started by the by the local Langley Liberian community and RCCG Grace Chapel. That Link is here.

ORIGINAL STORY – On Saturday afternoon (September 7, 2024), Chilliwack RCMP were called to Entrance Bay at Cultus Lake. A man reportedly had gone into the water and failed to resurface. Bystanders in the area immediately began looking for the man but were unable to locate him.

There are reports this was a 34 year old male from Langley

Chilliwack RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Cultus Lake Fire Department, and BC Emergency Health Services all attended to assist in the search for the man. An extensive search was conducted both on foot and by boat but the man was not located that day.

The BC RCMP Dive Team attended on September 8, 2024, and were able to locate and recover the man’s body. The BC Coroner Service attended the scene and confirmed there were no indications of foul play. The man’s next of kin have been notified.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank all those who assisted with the search” said Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson. “We have actively engaged our victim services team to support the family after this tragic incident.