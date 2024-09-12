Assault of Staff Member at Kent Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On September 1, 2024, a staff member was assaulted at Kent maximum-security federal institution.

The injured staff member was evaluated and treated at an outside hospital.

The assailant has been identified. The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.