2024 Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Gala – November 15

Fraser Valley – Dust off your finest attire and get ready to step into a world of mystery, elegance, and generosity at the highly anticipated Fraser Valley Grand Gala Masquerade Ball on November 15th. Hosted at the beautiful Clarion Hotel & Conference Center in Abbotsford, this night promises to be filled with glamour and purpose, as we come together to support a vital cause: raising funds for the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

A Night of Glamour for Good

The evening will begin at 5:30pm with a sparkling champagne reception, giving guests the chance to mingle behind their ornate masks before entering the grand ballroom. Prepare to be dazzled by a night of delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and surprises that will keep you on your toes. Attendees can look forward to silent and live auctions featuring exclusive items and experiences—perfect for the generous hearts looking to make an impact.

But the true magic of the night lies in the purpose behind it. All proceeds from the Masquerade Ball will go directly toward purchasing essential medical equipment for hospitals across the Eastern Fraser Valley region, ensuring our local healthcare teams have the tools they need to continue delivering high-quality care.

Why Your Support Matters

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation has been committed to improving healthcare in the region for over 20 years. From upgrading vital equipment to supporting specialized programs, funds raised contribute to the well-being of patients across our hospitals. Whether you’re attending as a couple or gathering a table of friends, your presence at the Masquerade Ball will help fund life-saving equipment that touches the lives of thousands.

This is a formal black tie affair and tickets can be found here – fvhcf.ca/gala