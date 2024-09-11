Former Mountie Greg Dykstra – Running for Harrison Mayor – September 21 Vote

Harrison – From his media release – Greg Dykstra running for the Mayor’s Chair in Harrison. The By-Election to replace Ed Wood is September 21.

Greg is a retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a 14-year resident of Harrison Hot Springs and dedicated community volunteer. In addition to having a public safety background, he has experience in business with a major North American retailer, and experience owning a brick-and-mortar business of his own.

As a mayor and member of council, Greg will offer solid and proven leadership and interpersonal skills. His skillset will help Harrison Hot Springs move forward by honouring the past and planning for the future.

“With my clear vision, based on a platform of Sustainability, Resiliency and Safety, I commit to leading council with compassion, understanding and strong ethics. A cohesive, independent council who holds the best interest of residents and our community in every decision, is essential for Harrison’s future,” said Greg Dykstra.

Greg commits to prioritizing the rebuilding of trust in the community, a step that he’s confident will reassure and revigorate the community. This commitment will ultimately bring Harrison Hot Springs together allowing the community to stand shoulder to shoulder, neighbour to neighbour, allowing it to prosper together.

gregdykstraformayor@gmail.com