City of Abbotsford Announces Dr. Calvin Dyck and Jasmit Singh Phulka as 2024 Civic Award Recipients

Abboltsford – The City of Abbotsford recognize the outstanding lifetime achievements, excellence and dedication to the community of two Abbotsford residents, Dr. Calvin Dyck and Jasmit Singh Phulka, and have named them as recipients of the 2024 civic awards.

“On behalf of Abbotsford City Council, I am proud to recognize Dr. Calvin Dyck with the Order of Abbotsford and Jasmit Singh Phulka with the Community Champion Achievement award” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “Through their undeniable talents in music and in sport, along with their incredible community service and volunteerism, Calvin and Jasmit have made tremendous contributions to our City. Their impact is wide-reaching and is sure to leave a lasting legacy.”

Order of Abbotsford

In recognition of his excellence in music, his tireless contributions to cultural and community events as well as his dedication to teaching the next generation of musicians and instilling in them a love of music and culture, Dr. Calvin Dyck is receiving the 2024 Order of Abbotsford. Known as a skillful mentor, and a gifted and inspiring teacher with high expectations, he’s described as having an incredible ability to bring youth together and inspire them to greatness. Through his demonstrated excellence, prolific community involvement and volunteerism, and sustained commitment to cultural development in Abbotsford, Calvin has been referred to as a community treasure and positive role model for youth in the arts.

The Order of Abbotsford is bestowed to an individual who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to Abbotsford and its residents, and who has brought distinction to themselves and the community through outstanding achievements in a variety of areas, including but not limited to: culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports. As a recipient of the Order of Abbotsford, Calvin’s name will be recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor.

Community Champion Achievement

In recognition of his athletic excellence and unwavering commitment to service in Abbotsford, Jasmit Singh Phulka is receiving the 2024 Community Champion Achievement Award. He has been representing Canada and his hometown of Abbotsford on the world stage through his love of the sport of wrestling for more than 15 years. At the age of 16, Jasmit won a gold medal at his first-ever international tournament representing Team Canada at the Youth Commonwealth Championships in Singapore, where he also made Canadian history by becoming the first Canadian to win the Outstanding Youth Wrestler Award. Since that very first international victory, Jasmit has consistently been a top wrestler in Canada and worldwide, winning a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, among many other notable international accolades and accomplishments.

Jasmit’s longevity in competitive wrestling showcases his perseverance, commitment and passion for the sport, which have also been the backbone of his prolific community service in Abbotsford, where he is a dedicated coach, generous philanthropist and enthusiastic volunteer. He is committed to supporting and uplifting vulnerable individuals, particularly youth, and through his annual toy drive has raised more than $100,000 in cash and toy donations in four years for Canuck Place and BC Children’s Hospital.

The Community Champion Achievement Award is given to an Abbotsford individual, group, or organization who has achieved National or International recognition in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to: academia, sports, arts, and culture; or performed a noteworthy deed which is considered of benefit to the community. As a recipient of the Community Champion Achievement Award, Jasmit’s name will be engraved on a paving stone that will be placed along the city-wide Discovery Trail within Abbotsford’s Community Champions pavilion.

The Order of Abbotsford awards ceremony and formal Community Champion Achievement presentations will take place on November 1, 2024.

