Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – September 11

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
BALLARD, Marshall Ian
Age: 43
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 159lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Skull Bones on Left Forearm
Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle x3 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x3
Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide
MACHELLE, Normalene
Age: 54
Height: 5’4” ft
Weight: 280lbs
Hair: Red/Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Theft $5000 or Under
Warrant in effect: September 4, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack