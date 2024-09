Fraser Valley – There are various ceremonies taking place in the Fraser Valley, shining the Purple light on domestic violence. Feel free to add to this list through fvn@shaw.ca

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Purple Light Night’s first event of the will be held Tuesday October 1st at 7pm at the Chilliwack RCMP office on Airport Road. Join in supporting ther annual Purple Light Nights campaign. Let survivors know they are not alone, and honor the memory of those lost to interpersonal violence.