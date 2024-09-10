Re-Opening of Chilliwack Youth Health Centre’s Low Barrier Counselling Services at Ch’íyáqtel First Nation (Formerly Tzeachten) Lands Office (VIDEO)

Tzeachtan FN – Tuesday September 10 was the re-opening of Chilliwack Youth Health Centre’s free, low barrier counselling services for all youth aged 12-26 at Ch’íyáqtel First Nation (Formerly Tzeachten) Lands office.

This partnership is seen as an example of positive Indigenous and settler relationships happening in the community.

Similar to the former challenges of CCS Chilliwck Community Services, who up until the new Paramount Project, had offices spread out over Chilliwack.

CYHC also had locations spread out of the city and now everything is under one roof.

Tzeachtan Chief Derek Epp who is also very involved with this project, spoke to a invited audience of what this means to both the indigenous and non-indigenous community. In particular, you who are dealing with mental health and addiction issues.

Former YMCA Director Tara Cummings, CCDP is now Executive Director for Chilliwack Youth Health Centre.

Also in the video are Counselling & Training Director Dr Robert Lees and President Dan Bibby.

Services are provided to GW Graham School, Vedder Middle School, Sardis Secondary, Imagine High and Vedder Elementary. Also Wilma’s Transition Society and Ann Davis Society.



