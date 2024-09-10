Chilliwck RCMP Searching for 53 Year Old Tania Langley

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Tania Langley, 53-years of age, who was reported missing September 5, 2024. Tania was last seen on August 29, 2024 and her family has become concerned.

Tania is described as:

Caucasian female

5’1’ (155 cm)

90 lbs (41 kg)

Short brownish grey hair

Green eyes

Tattoo on her arm of her children’s names

Tania drives a red 1998 Ford Ranger pickup with BC licence plate SS3348 and is believed to be heading to Abbotsford.

If anyone has seen Tania or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4611 and quote police file number 2024-38983.

