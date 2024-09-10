Skip to content

Chilliwack River Valley Community Day – Thompson Park – Saturday September 14

Chilliwack River Valley – Sponsored by the Chilliwack River Valley Residents Association, Chilliwack River Valley Community Day is at Thompson Park on Saturday September 14.

Music, pizza lunch, firetruck, local businesses, games, tug of war, meet your neighbours and enjoy the park. CRVVFD Chilliwack River Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be there ( as the fire department is literally across Chilliwack Lake Road), FVRD Area E Director Patti MacAhonic, and many more local resources. Fun for the whole family 11AM-2PM.

Facebook info is here.

