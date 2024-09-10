BC Soccer Premier League Returns to the Abbotsford Soccer Association After 14 Years

Abbotsford ( Abbotsford Soccer Association.) – After a 14 year absence, the BC Soccer Premier League (BCSPL) is returning to the Abbotsford Soccer Association.

From their media release: BCSPL is the highest level of youth development community soccer within BC. This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication of the coaches, the support of our community, and the talent of our players. Previously, youth in the Fraser Valley who had been identified with the skills and ability to play at this level, had to travel up to 100km each way to other cities to be a part of a SPL program.

Abbotsford Soccer Association is proud of all the work its staff and volunteers have done to get to this point, it really is a group effort. This hard work culminated in the Club being awarded a National Youth Club Licence by Canada Soccer in December 2023 as well as being admitted to the BC SPL.

BC Soccer is the governing body of adult and youth soccer in British Columbia. They are the head association for all FIFA affiliated soccer associations in BC. BCSA is located in Vancouver. There are different levels of play under this association. The British Columbia Soccer Premier League (BCSPL) is the highest level of play in BC.

